Lip Nail Art: How to DIY the Look At Home

Nail art may be toning itself down, but for the true fanatic it has not truly died out just yet. There are still ways to put a fun spin on the trend, whether you’re opting for subtle styles or just choosing to paint your favorite patterns on your nails. In honor Beauty High’s “Lips Week” – in which we celebrate all things lips – we decided why not celebrate the gorgeous (and fun) pattern of the lip print by putting it on our nails?

We called upon one of our former interns (better known as Junior Team Members here in the Beauty High offices) to help us with the task. Jaclyn Sciara walks us through the steps in the slideshow above to getting a fun – and surprisingly simple – lip print nail art that you can do yourself. Plus, feel free to change up the colors – this doesn’t have to make you think of Valentine’s Day or be too lovey-dovey – it’s just all about your lips!

