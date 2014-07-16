Instagram Insta-Glam: Matching Lips and Tips

Love that lipstick color to death? Why not try it on your nails, too? Better yet, why not match your lips to your tips? There’s no such thing as being too “matchy matchy” when it comes to lips and tips, people. They could bring together your whole look.

We found plenty of Instagram users who agreed with us and posted pictures of their lips and nails in twin shades. Take a scroll through to find our favorite Instagram pictures showing of matching lips and tips, then let us know your favorite duo in the comments below!

