Liposuction Study Finds That Fat Comes Back In New Places

Liposuction has been thought of as the miracle cure for fat for as long as I can remember (okay, for as long as it has been a popular plastic surgery method basically always), and for many is a handy quick fix.

But, according to The New York Times, a new study led by Dr. Teri L. Hernandez and Dr. Robert H. Eckel of the University of Colorado found that this surgery may not be as reliable as was once thought. The study compared non-obese women that chose to have liposuction on their thighs and lower abdomen and a second group of women that were the “control subjects” who didn’t get the procedure. The control group was also told that after the study, once they heard the results they would have the option of getting the procedure at a discounted rate.

The results found that the fat actually came back after it was suctioned out after a year, but it didn’t return in the women’s thighs. Instead, “it was redistributed upstairs” according to Dr. Eckel, mostly in the upper abdomen and around the shoulders and triceps.

Obesity researchers were not surprised by the results apparently, with Dr. Rudolph Leibel, a researcher from Columbia University, noting that “It’s another chapter in the ‘You can’t fool Mother Nature’ story.”

The study of course raises questions regarding diet and excercise if these are maintained, or heightened, would the fat still return? And, why hasn’t anyone considered doing this study before? Would you still consider getting liposuction on say, your thighs if you knew you may gain weight in your abdomen, but thought you may have an easier time of losing it there?

Before you ponder these questions, you should also note that half of the control group still chose to get the procedure after the study was complete. What would you have done?