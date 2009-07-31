Lipgloss on a Clip?

Ever find yourself rummaging through your bag searching for your lipgloss? Bet the answer is yes, and you remember how frustrated you always are trying to find that tiny tube.

Well, good news! Angie Parlionas has invented a line of lipglosses that has eliminated all of our handbag woes. YoYo Lipgloss is an innovative line that has its lip glosses built with a clip-on utility; allowing women access to alleviate chapped lips- pronto!

YoYo Lipgloss Minis come in flavors ranging from Girly Green Apple, Cha-Cha Chocolate, Big Bounce Bubble Gum, Kissable Kiwi and retail for $2.99. Tubes of larger lipgloss retail for $4.99, and are offered in more flavors including, Crazy Cotton Candy, Bodacious Blueberry, Strawberry Cheesecake and Power Packing Pineapple.

For under $5, this is one investment worth making to ensure your lips are always perfectly shimmered.

YoYo Lipgloss, $2.99, at yoyolipgloss.com.