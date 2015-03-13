9 Treatments to Get Your Lips Exfoliated, Moisturized, and Plumped Up

Thanks to celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Angelina Jolie, having perfectly hydrated and plumped up lips is all the rage. And to get the look, all it really takes is a visit to your local beauty retailer. From exfoliating scrubs to plumping glosses and even super moisturizing lip balms, there are easy and inexpensive ways for anyone to get that perfect pout.
Click through the slideshow and see some of our favorite products to help you achieve those perfectly plump and soft lips.
This little lip balm is infused with honey or blueberry extracts (depending on which flavor you choose) that nourishes and hydrates for totally kissable lips, all in a limited-edition metallic lip-shaped case. This light texture leaves your lips feeling like honey—and it's a cult-favorite amongst Korean pop stars.
(Tony Moly Bbo Bbo Lip Balm; $9 at sephora.com)
This oil-rich formula treats lips to decadent hydration and plush color that actually lasts. It features passion fruit seed oil for some intense hydration and tons of vitamin E to nourish those lips.
(bareMinerals Pop of Passion™ Lip Oil-Balm; $16 at sephora.com)
A 100-percent natural cherry-flavored mousse (guys, it literally smells exactly like a red Starburst) is infused with exfoliating beads will smooth and condition lips with just a little scrubbing. It's made from antioxidants and fruit acids rich in vitamin C. Aside from exfoliating your lips, it also brightens and evens the color of them over time while fighting free radicals and conditioning around your lip line.
(Bite Beauty Whipped Cherry Lip Scrub; $18 at sephora.com)
This two-in-one cooling aqua balm treatment and primer will keep your lips looking and feeling full and plump with the swipe of a wand. After dispersing the formula on your lips, the water evaporates and leaves a conditioning shield to seal in moisture and deliver volumizing actives. Your lips will be ready for color-true application since it helps to neutralize discoloration and plump up your lips.
(stila Lush Lips Water Plumping Primer; $21 at sephora.com)
You've heard of a face mask, but how about a lip mask? This innovative product revives and rehydrates lips using a bio-active blend of healing antioxidants like organic agave nectar, jojoba, and antioxidants to help completely heal and hydrate your lips. Pucker up!
(Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask Champagne; $26 at sephora.com)
Yes, even your lips can age! But with the help of this lip treatment that is said to repair, nourish, plump, and smooth wrinkles around and on your lips, those dry, cracked, and wrinkly lips are a thing of the past. Hyaluronic spheres are the key ingredients that penetrate the skin to fill in wrinkles and plump the lips, and sea fennel extract helps to smooth fine lines and define the lip area.
(Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment; $25 at sephora.com)
This seriously smoothing, plumping lip balm (that even has SPF 10) works to soothe, plump, hydrate. and protect your lips. Best part is that while you're enjoying all of the incredible features of this balm, your lips will be the perfect universal petal pink shade with a delicate rose scent.
(Dior Crème de Rose Smoothing Plumping Lip Balm; $28 at sephora.com)
If you like bubblegum, we predict that this sugar scrub will become your new holy grail. This sweet scrub exfoliates your lips with Fair Trade sugar then moisturizes with rich jojoba oil leaving your lips seriously soft while satisfying your sweet tooth at the same time!
(Bubblegum Lip Scrub; $9.95 at lushusa.com)
You'll love to use this sweet exfoliating treatment if you want something that leaves your lips incredibly soft and smooth. This unique formula is enriched with real brown sugar crystals that work to gently buff away dry flakes and condition them for a smooth finish. It nourishes the lips with quick-absorbing meadowfoam seed, jojoba seed, and grapeseed oils while shea butter provides seriously long-lasting moisture.
(Fresh Sugar Lip Polish; $22.50 at sephora.com)