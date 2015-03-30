Lip Treatments Masquerading As Balms and Lipsticks

Scroll To See More Images

One eternal struggle seems to be the one between inner vs. outer beauty. What’s good for us doesn’t always look good on us, and in a pinch so many of us will go with what looks good, regardless of whether it’s harmless or just not that helpful (two different things). But why suffer for beauty more than you have to? We love a good multi-tasker and any product that can do good for our skin and bodies, as well as look good enough to be strictly cosmetic, is pretty much fodder for a cult beauty product. Suffering through a drying lip color for the pigment payoff is such an antiquated concept—why not treat your lips as well as you dress them up? Here are some lip treatments with beauty benefits that look good enough to be just plain old lip colors.

By Terry’s Hyaluronic Sheer Nudes lipstick has the top moisturizing ingredient, hyaluronic acid, as its main jam. Basically the stuff seals in an imparts moisture so that it fills in fine lines, smooths, boosts plump-levels, and protects from the elements. All the while, you get to swipe on a lovely sheer tint and no one is the wiser as to how your lips look so juicy. This one also provides UV protection so you’re covered in the daytime.

(Where to Buy: By Terry Hyaluronic Sheer Nude Hydra-Balm Fill & Plump Lipstick, $36 at us.Spacenk.com)

Better than a tiny tub of Vaseline, e.l.f’s Conditioning Lip Balm gives you great sheer color and a hint of gloss packed in vitamin A and E, plus SPF 15. Also, it’s THREE dollars! You can get every color and have conditioned and tinted lips forever.

(Where to Buy: e.l.f. Conditioning Lip Balm, $3 at eyeslipsface.com)

MORE: Conditioning Lip Scrubs

Argan oil is kind of Josie Maran’s “thing” and as you can see here, these lipsticks are all-around argan oil surrounding a stick of highly-pigmented color. The result? An idiot-proof way to apply lipstick and treat your lips with one of the most skin-friendly nourishing oils out there. You won’t even need a mirror.

(Where to Buy: Josie Maran Argan Love Your Lips Hydrating Lipstick, $22 at Josiemarancosmetics.com)

Jouer is serving up “Maxi-Lip,” their ingredient that increases lip fullness while also decreasing fine lines. It’s also packed with vitamin E, shea butter, and jojoba oil for a trifecta of hydration. There are seven colors (including plain balm) available for you to get your lip thrills.

(Where to Buy: Jouer Tinted Lip Enhancer, $16 at Jouercosmetics.com)

For those of you with naturally rosy lips, or if you just prefer a clear gloss, pick up a tube of Kinerase Ultimate Volume Lip Conditioner for a collagen and hyaluronic acid boost, as well as wrinkle-preventing antioxidants to protect your pout. It’s got sunscreen for daytime, but using this as a night treatment will ensure you wake up with a plumper pout.

(Where to Buy: Kinerase Ultimate Volume Lip Conditioner, $25.20 at apothocarie.com)

Think of this like a solid serum that you rub onto your lips in a vehicle full of color. Perricone MD’s No Lipstick Lipstick (confusing, but yes, that’s the name) is full of neuropeptides to smooth lines and protect your lips from premature aging. The rosy sheer color makes you look alive but not necessarily done up.

(Where to Buy: Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick, $30 at Sephora)

When you think of the name of this Tarte lippie, “LipSurgence,” you get the notion that they aren’t messing around. Don’t let the fun packaging fool you because this color crayon has “skinvigorating” ingredients like vitamins C and E and jojoba oil to make sure your mouth is covered–for color and for moisture.

(Where to Buy: Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Tint, $24 at Tartecosmetics.com)

MORE: 9 Lip Treatments For Total Lip Care