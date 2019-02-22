Fancy Lip Toppers for When You Want Your Lipstick to Pop in Selfies

Scroll To See More Images

On the days that I choose to wear makeup, lipstick is the one product I tend to go overboard with. No, I’m not trying on a copious amount of shades until I find the one that inspires an audible “yas.” But what usually happens after I put one on is that I’ll keep swiping, hoping that somehow, the color will pop more IRL and when I take an inevitable selfie. In short, I’m trying to do the job of a lip topper when I could simply spare a little cash and time by getting one.

I know what you’re probably thinking–“Just layer a clear gloss on top. It’s easy and cheap!” Yea, yea, yea, I feel you. Saving money and time is always a must. However, when I’m invested in making my lipstick look good–like beauty blogger on Instagram good–basic options simply won’t do. Lip toppers from brands like Urban Decay and Makeup Revolution are exactly what I’m looking for, thanks to non-sticky formulas with unique holographic and shimmery finishes. Plus, they’re actually formulated to blend in with another lip product, so you don’t feel the heaviness or clumping that layering usually comes with.

And at the end of the day, lip toppers are reasonably priced and fun to wear alone too. With that being said, here are the fancy versions I’d recommend grabbing when you’re bored with your clear gloss.

Kevyn Aucoin Top Coat Liquid Lipstick

Though the brand recommends pairing this prismatic topper with its Molten Lip Colors, we have a feeling it would blend with just about anything in your stash. There’s two shades to choose from: Cyber Sky, a blue-ish holographic color, and Cyber Opal, a pink variation.

$21 at Kevyn Aucoin

Jouer Cosmetics Long Wear Lip Topper

Available in nine different shades, three of which are new (Molten Gold, Galaxy and Champagne Gold), this topper instantly adds shimmer to your lip color. It’s also formulated with jojoba seed oil, coconut oil and vitamin E so your pout can stay hydrated too.

$16 at Jouer Cosmetics

LA Girl Holographic Gloss Topper

Although there’s just 4 prismatic shades to choose from, we love how different they are from one another. There’s the purple Flashing Opal, blue Kaleidoscope, yellow Starlight and pink Magical. Plus, the formula includes vitamin E, rosehip oil and aloe for added moisture.

$6 at LA Girl

L’Oreal Paris Chromatic Bronze Lip Topper

If you prefer a more neutral, but shimmery finish, this iridescent option will give a brown or mauve lipstick a 3-D-like effect that’ll rival your favorite blogger’s selfie.

$9.99 at Ulta

Lottie London Lip Foil

If you thought the foil effect was reserved for your eyeshadow, think again. This metallic-glitter hybrid goes on semi-sheer, but still delivers a standout finish. The shades included are U Wish (rose gold), Sinner (pink gold), Drop Out (silver green) and Over It (blue-purple-pink).

$6.49 at Ulta

Makeup Revolution Jewel Collection Lip Topper

If you prefer light, airy shades over deeper ones, you’ll love this collection of non-sticky glosses for layering over lipstick. The three shade options include Exquisite, a sheer pink with silver shimmer, Fortune, a silver shimmer and Luxurious, a sheer pink with gold glitter.

$6 at Ulta

Milani Hypnotic Lights Lip Topper

This is just one of many products from the brand’s fun festival collection and probably our favorite. The tiny duo-chrome pearls in the non-sticky formula are what deliver the shimmery finish. Plus, there are three equally enticing shades to choose from: a pale pink Moon Glow, light bronze Wanderlust and magenta Pixie Dust.

$10.99 at Milani Cosmetics

Urban Decay Vice Special Effects Water-Resistant Lip Topper

Though we’re happy this one is on sale, we’re hoping it won’t be discontinued because we’re obsessed. Besides the fact that it’s waterproof, the formula dries down quickly without flaking. It’s also available in a whopping nine shades that pair perfectly with the brand’s equally popular Vice lipsticks.

$10 at Urban Decay

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Addictive scent? Check. Shea butter for moisture? Check. Shades to choose from? Check. Add in the Rihanna co-sign and you’ve got the perfect partner for your go-to lippie.

$18 at Sephora