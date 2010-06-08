Lip Tips! Rosebud Salve Shares Its Century Old Beauty Secrets

Photo: istock.com

While big beauty brands do their part to get us primped and pretty, we have a soft spot for family companies and especially ones with a must-have product. Rosebud Salve (originally named the less catchy “Balsam of Rosebuds”) is one of the most iconic lip balms of all time. Created by Dr. G.F. Smith in 1892, the salve (made with a natural blend of aromatic oils) was created as a multi-purpose agent and became the answer to many patient inquiries.

Keeping it in the family, G.F Smith’s great-granddaughter, Linda, answers our questions below for the best cures for chapped lips and the quickest way to a soft smackers in no time.

StyleCaster: How can I keep my lips moisturized throughout the summer?

Linda Smith Pruitt-Michielli: Drink plenty of water. You may want to try a cool concoction of fresh lemon and cucumber infused water. Apply an emollient product like Rosebud Salve to the lips frequently to prevent chaffing and chapping. Applying Rosebud Salve at night is also a wonderful way to keep your lips dewy and well moisturized overnight. I would recommend applying as a hand salve as well.

Interesting! We haven’t tried it as a hand salve yet, but that could be a great winter beauty tip. Okay, what if our lips are already chapped?

Apply Rosebud Salve liberally to the lips and then lightly massage with a gentle exfoliant or perhaps a wee bit of natural cornmeal. Rinse with lukewarm water and then reapply Rosebud Salve once again.

Lipsticks are so hot right now how can I prep my lips before wearing bright lipsticks?

Start by using a small makeup brush to lightly dust your lips with a sparkling of shimmery, sheer powder, which will prep your lips for an application of lipstick that will last and last. Once the lipstick has been applied, use a lipstick brush to apply a layer of Rosebud Salve for extra moisture and shine.



The classic Rosebud Salve. Photo courtesy of Smith’s Rosebud Salve.

Let’s say we want to reduce our makeup clutter. Are there other ways you can use Rosebud Salve?

Rosebud Salve is great for flyaway hair, taming eyebrows, softening ashy elbows and heels, diaper rash, dry skin, eczema, chapped lips, and as a topical healing salve for minor cuts, burns and abrasions.

A multi-tasker! What key ingredients are important in a lip balm?

A lip balm should have a moisturizing base. Petrolatum, vitamin E, shea butter, and beeswax can be used with various other essential oils or essences to make the lip balm both healing and moisturizing but palatable as well.

