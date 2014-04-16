StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Lip Stains

Ashley Okwuosa
by
Lip stains are magical beauty products that every beauty girl must own if you love a bold color that doesn’t budge. Whether you’re a matte type of girl or you like a glossy finish, there’s a perfect lip stain for you.

It seems like the ladies of Instagram are as obsessed with lip stains as we are, and we’ve scrolled through our feed and have compiled a list of the best girls rocking their favorite shades and finishes. Take a look at the slideshow above to see how the girls of Instagram make this look their own, and get inspired to do the same. 

Get inspired by these ladies' use of lip stains!

@Goldenbutnot's lip stain is super edgy, and we love it. 

@Ayrah_m07 takes the perfect selfie, and we can't get enough of her lip stain of choice. 

A great matte finish and a fiery color are all it takes to make a great lip stain. @Ifmakeupcouldtalk's choice is a must have. 

@Allmadeup823 embraces the brightest of pinks – we love this fun shade. 

A classic red isn't limited to lipsticks and gloss. @Refreshingly_casual proves that lip stains work just as well.

@Kathinize compliments her winged eye with a great lip stain. 

We love a bold look, and @Bklynzmua_flaka's matching lip stain and eyeshadow is definitely bold. 

Another bold shade, @Cryysstam25's choice is a great color to try out in the summer. 

