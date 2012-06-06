Lip Stain: A Product That Lasts & Multi-Tasks

Don’t you hate the feeling of makeup literally melting on your face? I for one, am ready for a makeup overhaul. Summer is here and that means blistering heat and humid days. The weather might be an obstacle, but your makeup shouldn’t be.
Sometimes finding products that work can be challenging, and sometimes just down right frustrating. Lip stains can be a fantastic alternative to lipstick because as the name of the product states, it simply stains your lips for a period of time. A lot of lip stain products also come with additional benefits like acting as a lip balm, or a source of antioxidants for your lips.
Another bonus? There is no fuss over reapplying and it lets your lips breathe! Stains can be airy and fresh so you don’t have to worry about caking them on, or feeling too made up. You can go from day to night with only one lip product without stashing your makeup bag in your purse. Click through the slideshow above to check out our favorite stains!
Benefit Cha Cha Tint: The latest lip stain from Benefit now comes in an additional color. If you are in need for a tropical paradise, look no further than this mango lip tint. It has great staying power and can also be applied to your cheeks as well. (Benefit Cha Cha Tint, $29, Sephora.com)
Buxom® Big & Healthy Lip Tarnish: Want a lip plumper and stain all in one? This is your best bet right here. It acts like a gloss, lip balm, stain, and plumper all in one. It also has the convenience of a built in sharpener. (Buxom® Big & Healthy Lip Tarnis, $18, amazon.com)
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture : This new lip product from Yves Saint Laurent combines the power of both a stain and of a silky gloss. The unique slanted applicator will make the stain fuse seamlessly on your lips. ( Yves Saint Laurent, $32, Sephora.com)
Laura Mercier Lip Stain: This balm like product moisturizes lips while acting like a gloss but performing like a stain. It will give any set of lips a touch of elegance and style. ( Laura Mercier Lip Stain, $20, macys.com)
Pixi Tinted Brilliance Balm: This balm will stay on your lips for hours, even after eating lunch. There are a variety of colors to choose from whether you want to go more natural, or loud with colors such as Rosy Red, and Craving Coral. (Pixi Tinted Brilliance Balm, $16, Target.com)
Revlon Colorstay Just Bitten Lipstain + Balm: On a low budget? Try this stain by Revlon. You can pick it up at any drugstore and it has a felt tip so it is easy to use and apply. (Revlon Colorstay, $8.99, target.com)
Stila Lip & Cheek Stain: These candy scented and tasting stains are antioxidant packed and leave your lips moisturized with vitamins A, C, and E. And because they have a no mess applicator, they are perfect for the girl on the go. ( Stila Lip & Cheek Stain, $24, ulta.com)
Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Tint: This natural lip stain infused with peppermint will glide on smoothly and function not only as a long lasting stain, but as a lip balm as well. It comes in eight different soft pallet colors that are sure to complement every skin tone. (LipSurgenceâ„¢ Natural Lip Stain, $24, ulta.com)