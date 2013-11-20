The Bizarre New Lip Gloss Being Marketed to Tweens

There’s not much on the internet that can surprise us anymore (well, except for Miley Cyrus’ invisible eyebrows) but this discovery is pretty…special.

Meet DreamDateNYC — a “unique and revolutionary new lip gloss shaped like real-life lips.” The tube of gloss features an uncannily realistic pair of soft, humanlike lips as its applicator, which is meant to be “kissed” to apply the product. The company is raising funds to bring its creation to market, hoping that tweens will want to make out with their makeup while (we assume) visions of One Direction and Justin Bieber dance in their heads. Yes, there’s a video!

Thoughts, please?

