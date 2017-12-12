StyleCaster
Share

10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget

by
10 Winter-Proof Lip Scrubs for Every Budget
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/Ashley Britton

It doesn’t matter how many chapsticks I hide throughout the house: my poor lips still suffer every. single. winter. season. This year is no exception. What I’ve learned is that when I start to layer up my clothing, I have to do the exact same thing with my beauty products; oils over lotions, setting powder over foundation and now, a lip scrub under my lipstick. Although you don’t have to use one everyday, exfoliating your pout at least once every couple of days means they’ll chap less. It also creates a smooth and even canvas for whatever lip product you’re going to apply after.

MORE: The Product That May Replace Your Coconut Oil in 2018

Now, if you’re experiencing severe flaking, that means you’re dealing with damaged skin and need a balm or medicated treatment. Otherwise, you can spoil yourself with a sugary scrub and keep it moving. In all honesty, you don’t really need a lip scrub, but it’s one of those extras that can only help you during a dry winter season. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best ones for every budget; from the single digit wonders to splurge-worthy designer sets.

MORE: The Best Plant-Based Brands for Sensitive Skin

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator
Budget-Friendly: e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator

Use this lipstick to exfoliate and moisturize your lips with a hydrating mix of vitamin E, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils.

$3, at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Kiko Lip Scrub
Budget-Friendly: Kiko Lip Scrub

This drugstore find is hypoallergenic for those with super sensitive skin.

$6, at Kiko Cosmetics

Photo: Kiko Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Lush Sugar Plum Fairy
Budget-Friendly: Lush Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Scrub

When you're done gawking over its beautiful purple hue, coat your pout in this vegan formula to buff away flakes. It also tastes like juicy blackcurrants--yum!

$9.95, at Lush Cosmetics

Photo: Lush Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Tarte Pout Prep
Double Digit Pick: tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant

The raw sugar granules buffs away dead skin cells while a slew of other ingredients (sunflower seed oil, shea butter, vitamin E) leave the lips soft and plump.

$16, at tarte

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Sara Happ Lip Scrub
Double Digit Pick: Sara Happ Sparkling Peach Lip Scrub

This vegan formula, made with grapeseed and jojoba oil, is finger lickin' good and the best choice for removing stubborn wine stains.

$22, at Sara Happ

Photo: Sara Happ
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Double Digit Pick: Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

Brown sugar crystals buff away flaky skin while shea butter and jojoba oil nourish the skin.

$24, at Fresh

Photo: Fresh
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | GlamGlow Lip Exfoliant
Double Digit Pick: GlamGlow PoutMud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment

Apply to the lips and mix with water to activate the fizzing action that leaves lips hydrated and energized.

$24, at GlamGlow

Photo: GlamGlow
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Dior Lip Sugar Scrub
Extra Luxe: Dior Lip Sugar Scrub

This exfoliating stick doubles as a tinted lip balm, since it leaves behind a light pink hue after application.

$34, at Dior

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub
Extra Luxe: Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub

Prepare to fall in love with the intoxicating scent of this scrub (made with a blend of coconut, lemongrass, lemon balm, jojoba and vanilla) that is safe enough for use on lips and the body.

$38, at Indie Lee

Photo: Indie Lee
STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres
Extra Luxe: Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres

This exfoliator and lip balm set's expensive price tag is due in part to the inclusion of one very unique ingredient: black algae sap concentrate.

$96.71, at Harrod's

Photo: Givenchy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Steal These Celebrity-Approved Healthy Travel Secrets

Steal These Celebrity-Approved Healthy Travel Secrets
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Kiko Lip Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Lush Sugar Plum Fairy
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Tarte Pout Prep
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Sara Happ Lip Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | GlamGlow Lip Exfoliant
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Dior Lip Sugar Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Indie Lee Coconut Citrus Scrub
  • STYLECASTER | Lip Scrubs for Every Budget | Givenchy Le Soin Noir Rituel Lèvres
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share