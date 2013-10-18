Stains, Sticks and Glosses: A Guide to Which Lip Product to Use When

Everywhere we look these days, it seems like women never go bare when it comes to their lips. Whether it’s stain, gloss or lipstick, pigmented pouts are happening everywhere, and we’re pretty excited about it. But, with all of the options for lip products out there, navigating which ones we should actually wear can be tricky.

To help you make sense of all of the different ways to dress up your lips, we’ve pulled together a guide of which products to use when, plus tips on how to make sure the look lasts. Whether you’re going for a matte look, nude gloss or a bold red lipstick, we’ve got you covered.

