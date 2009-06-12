Lip gloss that stays put!

I admit, when I hear that new lipgloss is out on the market that claims to “stay all day long” I’m totally skeptical. Because even if the product does stay, it usually ends up drying up my lipos.

I steered clear of long wear lip glosses for that exact reason until I tried Maybelline’s Superstay Power Gloss. I don’t know what compelled me to purchase it at Duane Reade last weekend. Maybe it was the Cotton Candy pink color with lots of shimmer that drew me in. Either way I was trying on this gloss and loving it before I was even back home!

There is a huge range of colors from sparkly light pink, to grape to bronze and it feels really good on the lips. I’ve been using this product non-stop for almost a week now and I haven’t had any drying or flaking on my lips. See…

“Hi. I’m flake free.”

If you’re a beauty addict and looking to try something new, or if you really want a superstay lip gloss try this out! At roughly $8.00 a tube you can afford to be courageous!