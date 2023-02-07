What Are ‘Lip Gloss Nails?’ Just Ask Jennifer Lopez

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over glazed donut nails. There’s a shiny new trend making waves with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez: lip gloss nails. A quick TikTok search shows hundreds of videos just in the last few weeks of folks trying the ultra-glossy nail look. It differs from the glazed donut nail trend Hailey Bieber made so popular because it’s a lot more sheer. You just need a layer or two of sheer, glossy color to get the look. Go for a true lip gloss hue like pale pink to really nail the trend.

Lip gloss nails are a lot like jelly nails but still sheerer. Think Lancôme Juicy Tubes ($24 at Sephora) and Tower 28 Beauty Jelly Lip Gloss ($16 at Sephora). Don’t worry — we aren’t smearing the sticky gloss all over our nails. This isn’t that literal of a trend (thank God). It’s about choosing the right color, which celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik nailed on his client Jennifer Lopez.

For the 2023 Grammy Awards last Sunday night, Bachik gave Lopez “lip gloss and diamond” nails that “played off her @gucci gown in a fresh minimalistic way,” he wrote on Instagram. He used Aprés Nail tips with a thin coat of the brand’s Vintage Carnation pale pink shade. He then applied little diamonds down each of the nails to give it that J.Lo glam. He groomed her nails with the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set ($60 at Neiman Marcus).

The set includes seven nail care tools designed with Bachik, including fingernail and toenail clippers, dual-sided pushy and nail cleaner, cuticle and mini nipper, nail file and nail buffer. There’s everything you need to give yourself a stellar manicure at home. Of course, Jennifer Lopez has Bachik for every event to ensure she’s staying on top of the latest trends. Lucky girl.