You’ve Been Overlining Your Lips Wrong This Entire Time

Makeup trends change constantly and they often translate to plastic surgery. This is especially true for the lips. When overlining your lips became popular, rates of lip filler skyrocketed. The lip flip is the latest procedure to take over. It involves creating a shorter space between your top lip and your nose for that pouty look. Think Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline’s pout. This can be done with Botox and/or filler or as a surgical procedure. But what if you love the look but don’t want to go under the needle or knife? This viral lip flip lip liner hack can help fake the look in just a few minutes.

According to Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, we’re all lining our lips wrong if we want to fake that fuller pout. Dedivanovic showed us his trick over Zoom while demonstrating his new Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil ($22 at Sephora). But this isn’t some secret beauty editor tip. He’s spreading the word and TikTok is taking notice.

TikToker @carsynnlovee made a video showing how does the technique using the new Makeup by Mario lip pencils and lipsticks. Of course, you can also use any products you have around. That’s when TikToker @ameliaolivia09 jumped in to make her own video, becoming obsessed with the technique. “You guys, I’m obsessed,” she says. “My lips are huge!”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Here’s how it works. You want to slightly overline the upper lip line, focusing on the Cupid’s bow. Then, instead of following the rest of the lip line, which can drag lips downward, line in a little bit towards the inside of your mouth. Do a similar thing on the bottom by overlining the center of the bottom lip line then extending the liner upwards towards the outer corners of the mouth, moving the liner inside the lip line. Diffuse and blend as you would normally.

Dedivanovic isn’t saying he invented this hack but he is helping make it popular in 2021. There’s nothing wrong with fillers or surgery if that makes sense for you but there’s nothing like being able to get the look at home without a ton of effort.