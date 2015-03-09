Lip Crayons to Add Into Your Lip Product Rotation

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve got gloss, balm, stain, and lipstick, but there’s another form of pigment that shouldn’t go unnoticed—lip crayons. Thicker than a liner but definitely not a lipstick tube, these utensils disperse rich pigment and are incredibly easy to apply. The crayon-like shape gives you the form and function to maneuver, while the solid color spreads in simple swipes. In fact, these might just remind you of the art supply used in your younger years—which were just used by designers to create dress sculptures for Bloomingdale’s. Cool, right?

Perhaps more advantageous, is that when most of the tips of these products flatten out after excessive use, they screw up and more pigment is at your disposal. Glossy, matte, creamy, or velvet, there’s a lip crayon out there for you. Try adding one of the buys below into your lipstick rotation.

Sonia Kashuk is known for producing quality products and prices that won’t make you cringe—and the same goes for her take on the lip crayon. Varying in four rich shades (the one above is a pigmented pink-nude), it has the consistency of a moisturizing lipstick with shine and even includes a shield for UVA/UVB rays. Many nude lipsticks aren’t rich enough to make it look like you’re actually wearing product, but because this crayon deposits such a thick yet blendable formula, you’ll be without that problem.

It’s easy to apply too much bright lipstick when you’re using the product straight out of the tube-especially if you’re using a product that’s been worn down or didn’t apply liner. This lip crayon gives you an incredibly eye-catching color in a tactically-friendly form. It has a matte finish that literally stays all day but won’t dry out your pout like most do.

Yes, Burt’s Bees makes more than just your favorite balm. As you can imagine, their twist-up crayon is packed with hydrating ingredients, like shea butter, kendi oil, and jojoba oil. It’s also a buy that will give you that nontransparent color, so you can check moisturizing and matte off your list.

For a dewy finish in a coral-pink, try out this crayon from Laura Geller. This product is pumped with vitamin E so that you’re getting a creamy, shiny look that’s doing your lips some good, you know, besides giving you amazing color.

You may know this brand for their colorful and multi-textured range of nail lacquer and nail art kits, but it has expanded its range with a makeup line including lipstick products, gloss, bronzers and highlighters, and even a mascara. This crayon collection—or chalk, as they call it—carries colors like a terracotta brown, a nude, a classic red, and more. While we’re not sure if we could pick an absolute favorite, the buy named “Instaglam” is a standout shade.

You’ve seen your share of matte crayons, but those who go for gloss aren’t forgotten. L’Oreal’s glossy balm might look a tad metallic-y, but is just super shiny—just like that tube of lip gloss–and gives you high impact color. Going into spring, let us suggest this brownish-pink that goes with a range of complementary makeup colors.

