Beauty and the Real Girl: Lip Color You Can Wear All Day

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

As the seasons change, everyone looks for a way to easily change up our brighten up their look, especially when it comes to spring. Lipstick can be one of the most sought after solutions for livening up a makeup routine for the new weather, but often people steer away from the product because they don’t want to have to fuss with it all day. Luckily, Sarah Barnes, a student at FIT in New York City, has found a lip product that she can wear day in and day out without having to worry about whether or not it needs some retouching.

MORE: 15 Things That Change Once You Start Wearing Lipstick Full Time

“I love a bold lip and with Revlon Color Burst Lip Butter my lips stay soft, and hydrated lips all day. The smooth, buttery formula stays in place, making it perfect for a look that lasts all day. I currently have seven shades, and I am always looking to add more to my collection.”

Sarah also told us that she likes to play around with colors, and this product in particular lends itself to do so. “I love mixing colors together, such as a bright pink with a dark raspberry to achieve a color that is bright and bold. The semi-sheer formula makes mixing multiple layers and different shades super easy. My favorite shade is Candy Apple. The bright red color is lightweight enough to wear all day and dramatic enough to make a bold statement. They are moderately priced, so experimenting with new shades has never been more wallet-friendly.”

Where to buy: Revlon Color Burst Lip Butter in Candy Apple, $7.99, ulta.com