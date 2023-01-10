7 (Non-Petrolatum) Lip Balms You Need In Your Life, STAT

‘Tis the season of accessorizing with hats, scarves and your favorite Meghan Markle-inspired coat, while also trying to keep your skin in-tact while bracing the elements. If you’re like me, that means applying and reapplying lip balm every two minutes because just when you think you’re finally hydrated, the product seems to have slipped off. If that’s the case, it may be time to check the label of your product because one ingredient could be cosplaying as a hydrator but really doing nothing to help.

Petrolatum is basically another word for petroleum jelly, which is found in many popular lip balms and treatments, including Aquaphor, Vaseline and more. Contrary to popular belief, petroleum doesn’t actually hydrate the lips or skin where you’re applying it, but rather, it creates a moisture barrier shield that will trap hydration where you want it. The only problem is, when you’re putting this on your lips, it has the capacity to slip off much faster and leaving you exposed to the elements and back to where you started. This is especially true if you’re wearing it on your lips during the daytime. Here are a few non-petrolatum options that you can pick up now for lip hydration that actually works better over time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Nordstrom is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Supergoop! Play Mint Lip Balm SPF 30 Sunscreen

Your lips need SPF too! Don’t skimp on the sun protection and hydrate lips easily in one step with this balm from Supergoop!. It uses shea butter to moisturize instead of petrolatum.

Savannah Bee Company Beeswax and Honey Lip Balm

Propolis is a natural residue produced by bees that can be used to add moisture to the lips while also being naturally anti-inflammatory. This is a great choice

is you want to support a small business and have clear ingredient transparency.

Cococare Cocoa Butter Lip Balm

This balm uses cocoa butter and castor oil to hydrate

lips naturally. Plus you can’t beat a five-pack for under $10.

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

Made with avocado and mongongo oil, this balm intensely moisturizes with natural antioxidants and vitamins to help repair the appearance of lips to boot.

Babo Botanicals 70+% Organic Tinted Mineral Lip Conditioner SPF 15

Remember what I said about lip balms

slipping off faster during the day time? Keep your product on longer with a formula that’s natural and water-resistant, like this one.

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil

If you want a tinted

option, reach for this one made with hydrating fruit extracts.

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Ilia is one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite brands and this lip balm definitely lives up to its hype. You can pick it up in eight different subtle shades for a burst of petrolatum-free hydration.