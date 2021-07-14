Don’t Forget Your Lips! Add These SPF-Infused Lip Balms to Your Summer Lineup ASAP

Scroll To See More Images

I’ll admit it—I only just started applying sunscreen to my face during quarantine (I know, so embarrassingly late!), so I was surprised to learn that despite my newfound vigilance with putting sunscreen on my face and body, I was actually still missing a spot. My lips. It’s crucial to find a lip balm with SPF—and not just for the summer, but, just like your usual SPF, for year-round wear.

Here’s why: You can get skin cancer around the lips, just like any other part of your body and face. In addition to that scary possibility, the sun can do significant damage to your pout—I’m talking fine lines, sun spots, and major dehydration. Basically, the sun and extreme weather affect collagen production, which means your lips will thin over time if you don’t put up an SPF barrier.

Just like when you apply SPF to your face, you can’t just rely on one application for the day to protect you. You have to re-up on your protection constantly, depending on what each sunscreen or SPF lip balm recommends. So, if you’re going to apply lip balm with added SPF multiple times a day, you better like the way it smells and feels on your lips.

Luckily for you, I did the the heavy-lifting and found some fan-favorite SPF lip balms you’re bound to love as much as I do. Whether you’re looking for a no-frills-extra-hydrating lip balm or a glossy lip tint with added SPF defense, I’ve got you covered. I’ve rounded up 10 solid formulas to choose from, so there’s plenty of options—just make sure you remember to reapply it!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Trio

You get three SPF 30 lip balms in this set, so you’ll be set for summer (pun intended!). The flavors are watermelon, coconut and banana. Plus, these balms will give you a hydrating boost, thanks to moisturizing ingredients like aloe and Vitamin E. If you’re looking for a tinted option, the Sun Bum’s got you covered.

Trendy Pick

If you’re on beautytok you’ve probably seen videos raving about Supergoop’s sunscreen line. There’s also a lip balm with SPF 30. You won’t notice you’re wearing it—and it’ll stay on even if you hit the pool or ocean. There’s also moisturizing honey, shea butter and sunflower seed oil.

Fan-Favorite Option

The name on everyone’s lips during summer: EltaMD. EltaMD takes suncare seriously, so you shouldn’t sleep on their SPF 36 lip balm. This balm contains 5% hydromanil, which is an ingredient known for producing long-lasting hydration.

For Super Dry Lips

If you accidentally burned your lips (yikes!) or always suffer from dry lips, you’ll want this hardcore lip ointment in your bag all summer long. This SPF 30 lip balm includes moisturizing petrolatum as an ingredient, which will provide relief for your chapped lips.

Year-Round Use

No matter if it’s blisteringly hot or in the middle of a snowstorm, this Burt’s Bees SPF 15 balm is ready for it all. Burt’s Bees is known for including all-natural ingredients.

Most Refreshing

This lip balm creates a moisture barrier that will protect your lips from sun, wind and extreme temperatures. It has SPF 25 and a mint flavor. The balm has plenty of natural hydrating ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E and green tea.

Summer-Themed Tinted Pick

This SPF 30 lip balm is just begging to be taking to the beach. You can choose from fun shades like Summer Crush, Nude Beach, Skinny Dip and Coral Reef. The shades are designed for all types of skin tones.

SPF Lip Crayon

With SPF 20, this lightweight lip crayon will keep your lips glossy all day long. It goes on pretty sheer, but you’ll definitely be able to notice a pop of color on your lips. There are six different shades.

MVP-Level Protection

This color balm has SPF 50, so you’ll know that your lips are safe from the sun. That’s not all it keeps your lips safe from—pollution, infrared radiation and blue light.

Most Glossy

Get that balm-like protection while also getting high-gloss shine. You’ll get SPF 30 protection in this travel-friendly tube. There are three different shades available.

For On-the-Go Lip Protection

It won’t take long at all to find this eos SPF 15 in your bag, thanks to its unique shape. It has a summer-y lemon twist flavor, which might give you a hankering for lemonade.