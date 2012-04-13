Jessica Chastain Graces ‘T’ Magazine Cover; Korres Branches Out Product Line

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into the weekend:

Jessica Chastain looks absolutely unreal on the cover of T Magazine. We have a feeling everyone will be running out to buy the shade of red lipstick she’s sporting. [Just Jared]

Do you remember spritzing your hair with Sun In before heading to the pool and shoving your favorite Bonne Bell Lip Smacker in your pocket before heading out the door? Let’s check in on those brands now…[Racked]

Good news for beauty girls who are secretly tech nerds: Farouk just introduced their new Chi Touch-Screen Blow Dryer. The blow out just got a makeover. [WWD]

Arrojo Salon is introducing the wave of the future; “The American Wave” is a professional treatment to enhance the natural wave and texture of your hair. The era of Japanese straightening has officially died. [Arrojo Salon]

Korres wisely has chosen to branch out with their beloved Lip Butters into a cheek product, creating a cheek butter for a sheer tint of color (without the grease) on cheeks. [Beauty Counter Blog]