Links to Click: A Page From Amanda Bynes’ Selfie Book, Who’s Taking Whom to the Met Gala, More

Take a late-afternoon break and catch up on the stories that made our reading list today.

1. Attention, selfie junkies: Here’s 10 lessons learned from Amanda Bynes’ picture-taking skills. [Beauty High]

2. The annual Met Gala is as much about who comes on whose arm as it is about who’s wearing what designer. See the hottest couples already being rumored to walk the red carpet together. [Fashionista]

3. Crank the volume and put on your dancing shoes: Bruno Mars just released a new single. [YouTube]

4. Sometimes, boys can catch a fashion break. Alexander Wang has once again paired up with menswear site Mr. Porter. [Refinery29]

5. The Council of Fashion Designers of China? Yes! Vogue and the CFDA team up to bring American designer labels like Proenza Schouler, Rag & Bone, and Marchesa to the Far East. [WWD]

6. High school students suspended for twerking; newscasters hilariously describe what twerking really is. [Jezebel]

7. Happy birthday, David Beckham! Celebrate the soccer star’s big day with a slideshow of his best shirtless photos. [E! Online]

8. It sounds too good to be true, but it’s not! 10 hairstyles to make you look 10 pounds thinner! [Daily Makeover]

9. It’s almost derby time! How will you pick out your most fabulous hat? Follow these tips, of course. [The Vivant]

10. The entire “Great Gatsby” soundtrack is here. Feast your ears. [NPR]

