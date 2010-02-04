Credit: College Candy
Incorporate color into your daytime repertoire without looking like a lady of the night
[College Candy]
A most unsettling tome extolling the virtues of… settling
[Lemondrop]
Jersey Shore‘s Snooki gets a makeunder.
[The Cut]
Channel Lolita with these tips from stylist Guido Palau
[ELLE.com]
The Fug Girls have many questions about Jennifer Hudson’s various and sundry outfits at the Grammys. Cast your vote for fug or fab.
[Go Fug Yourself]
Do you rock multiple ‘dos within a single hour? You might be a hair spaz.
[Glamour Girls In The Beauty Department]
Cristina Mueller cheats on her usual Shu Cleansing Oil (a fave of mine) and falls hard for a new face wash.
[Lucky’s The Beauty Department]
Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz