Megan McIntyre
by
Credit: Agencia Fotosit/NYLON Magazine

NYLON covers Rio Fashion Week
[NYLON]

How to effectively use highlighter
[College Candy]

Mystery solved: What those white spots on your nails are about
[BellaSugar]

Amusing model photoshopping
[Refinery 29]

How to get the perfect eyebrow shape
[i heart daily]

ELLE tells you how to get naturally white teeth
[ELLE News Blog]

A quick how-to on Facebook tricks and tools
[Lemondrop]

January A to Z Blitz List!
[Beauty Blitz]

Q&A With Makeup Artist Ellis Faas
[The Cut]

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

