Credit: wwd.com

Beyonce to launch “Heat” fragrance

[WWD]

Temptalia has ignited MY love affair with her swatches of MAC Cosmetics’ new Light Affair Nail Lacquer from the brand’s Love Lace Collection.

[Temptalia]

Eight awesome items under $20 from Sephora!

[College Candy]

Even Nicole Kidman suffers a makup malfunction every once in a while.

[Beaut.ie]

Rachel Siegel waxes poetic about “model hair.” Color me intrigued!

[Luckymag.com’s The Beauty Department Blog]

BellaSugar snags some tips from The Vampire Diaries’ hairstylist, Randa Squillacote.

[BellaSugar]

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz