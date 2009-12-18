Credit: wwd.com
Beyonce to launch “Heat” fragrance
[WWD]
Temptalia has ignited MY love affair with her swatches of MAC Cosmetics’ new Light Affair Nail Lacquer from the brand’s Love Lace Collection.
[Temptalia]
Eight awesome items under $20 from Sephora!
[College Candy]
Even Nicole Kidman suffers a makup malfunction every once in a while.
[Beaut.ie]
Rachel Siegel waxes poetic about “model hair.” Color me intrigued!
[Luckymag.com’s The Beauty Department Blog]
BellaSugar snags some tips from The Vampire Diaries’ hairstylist, Randa Squillacote.
[BellaSugar]
Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz