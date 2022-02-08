Lindsey Vonn on Directing, Winter Skin Hacks & Life As an Olympics Spectator

Scroll To See More Images

Usually, winning a gold medal in the Olympics (plus two bronze accolades) would be considered an achievement so vast, you could basically coast by the rest of your life doing the bare minimum without judgment, but that’s not how Lindsey Vonn operates. Instead, she’s living her life as a spectator doing a little bit of everything: directing, designing, writing and, of course, still skiing—when she has the time.

The skiing legend is growing her resume to the point where she might need a book to display everything she’s working on. Last month, a documentary that she co-directed with Frank Marshall was released for the world to see. “Picabo,” a film in a series of Olympic Channel documentaries highlighting winter sports stories available to stream on Peacock and olypmics.com

“I mean, [Picabo] has been my idol since I was a kid,” Vonn explained to StyleCaster. “I met her for the first time when I was 9 years old at an autograph signing in Minnesota. She was really the catalyst to my dream of becoming an Olympian, so when they approached me, I jumped at the opportunity.”

Her main goal for the feature was to create something that her idol would be happy with—and that goal was achieved, she said. Another milestone of Vonn’s that’s come to fruition: writing and publishing her own memoir. Rise: My Story goes into deep detail about the mental and physical hardships Vonn has faced as a professional athlete turned celebrity.

“The reason I wanted to write the book was to reflect on my career and to have a legacy piece and something that inspires others to believe in themselves,” she said. “I’ve had a lot that’s happened in my life in 37 years and it’s nice to reflect on that and share those stories and the lessons I’ve learned.”

Author and director credits aren’t all that she’s got since competing in the games. Now Olympics Commentator is a title she’s earned. Not to mention, fashion designer and venture capitalist. Through it all, though, she’s been able to find time back on the slopes, even taking a ski vacation this winter for the first time since she was 9 years old.

“It’s such a family sport and being able to ski with my family and friends now, and do some apres ski, is really enjoyable,” she said.

Of course, we had to ask what Vonn uses on the mountain to keep her skin healthy. After all, nothing does damage to a skin barrier quite like harsh, cold, icy winds. Her answer? A trio of beloved heroes:

Armani Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

She often uses Armani’s SPF foundation to keep her skin looking pristine while protecting it from the sun’s rays. This luxe product comes in 30 shades so that you can have an ideal match without issue.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Everyone’s favorite sunscreen, the Supergoop! Unseen SPF is a staple for Vonn when she’s going without makeup.

Vitner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

“I always use vitamin C oil and Vitner’s Daughter is a good one, too, to make sure you’re staying hydrated,” she said. “It’s a deep hydration.”

Be on the lookout, though. Because Vonn hinted at soon adding another accolade to her ever-growing resume: skincare developer.