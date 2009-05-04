Lindsay Lohan’s Sevin Nyne Tanning Mist Now On Sale

Lindsay Lohan’s much anticipated tanning mist is finally available at sephora. For $35, you can get sun-kissed (orange) skin a-la Lindsay straight from the can, with no chance of exposure to harmful UV rays. Additional upsides are that Sevin Nyne comes in a recyclable can, does not have any CFC’s, and it’s not tested on animals. If the starlet’s tanning/leggings endeavors prove to be a success, she will no longer have to worry about getting (or not getting) acting roles. Who is buying this?

Sevin Nyne Tanning Mist, $35, sephora.com