Lindsay Lohan Reveals the Exciting First Product from Her Beauty Line

When Lindsay Lohan casually revealed in January that she was launching a long-awaited makeup line, the beauty community was abuzz with curiosity as to what her first product would be. Lipsticks? Blush? Well, turns out, it’s both.

According to an interview with W magazine, the 31-year-old actress’s first makeup product for Lindsay Lohan Cosmetics (not the official name, but we’re throwing the option out there) will be dual-use cream blushes that will double as lipsticks. The idea came to Lohan from her tendency to use creamy nude lipsticks as blushes. “I love lipstick, but I love using lipstick as blush,” Lohan said.

Though Lohan was a fan of the ingenious idea, she worried that the chemistry of lipsticks on her face would result in breakouts. So she went to the lab to concoct a cream blush that you can put on your face and lips without the worry of dreaded pimples. “But if I have a cream blush, I want to be able to use it on my lips and not worry about breaking out after. So, I developed one,” Lohan said.

No word yet on when the blushes will launch, though Lohan revealed to W that her beauty line will hit the market in a few months. Either way, we’re stoked and ready for LiLo to take all our money.

