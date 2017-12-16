StyleCaster
31 Limited-Edition Holiday Sets for the Beauty Lover in Your Life

Photo: Allison Kahler

With just a few weeks left in December, we’ve officially entered “last-minute holiday shopping” territory. There are countless ways to treat a beauty-obsessed friend or family member, but when you’re low on time, a gift set is your safest bet. Per usual, some of our favorite brands, both high-end and budget-friendly, have created limited-edition bundles that cover the gamut of our hair, skin and makeup needs.

From beautifully decorated compacts to multi-masking trios and perfume samplers, the options are wide-ranging and in some cases, almost too pretty to wrap. Take your pick ahead.

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Carol's Daughter Karite Coco Gift Set

Carol's Daughter Karite Coco Gift Set

$16, at Carol's Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Being 'I Don't Give a Sip' Tumbler & Bath Gift Set

Being 'I Don't Give a Sip' Tumbler & Bath Gift Set

$18, at Ulta

Photo: Being
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | CLEAN Rollerball Layering Trio

CLEAN Rollerball Layering Trio

$10, at CLEAN Perfume

Photo: CLEAN Perfume
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | H2O+ Oasis Lip Service Trio

H2O+ Oasis Lip Service Trio

$20, at H2O+ Beauty

Photo: H2O+ Beauty
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Biossance Weightless Wonders

Biossance Weightless Wonders

$18, at Biossance

Photo: Biossance
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Real Techniques Color Correcting Set

Real Techniques Color Correcting Set

$19.99, at Real Techniques

Photo: Real Techniques
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Cocokind Holiday Trio Set

Cocokind Holiday Trio Set

$52.99, at Cocokind

Photo: Cocokind
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Dyson Blown-A-Ouai Set

Dyson Blown-A-Ouai Set

$399, at Sephora

Photo: Dyson
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | The Beauty Chef Holiday Boost

The Beauty Chef Holiday Boost

$45, at The Beauty Chef

Photo: The Beauty Chef
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Too Faced Unicorn Makeup Set

Too Faced Unicorn Makeup Set

$26, at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Perricone MD No Makeup Essentials Trio

Perricone MD No Makeup Essentials Trio

$61, at Perricone MD

Photo: Perricone MD
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Shiseido Super Glowing Collection

Shiseido Super Glowing Collection

$122, at Shiseido

 

Photo: Shiseido
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Skin Inc. Bundle of Glow Set

Skin Inc. Bundle of Glow Set

$65, at Skin Inc.

Photo: Skin Inc.
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Zoya Polish Quad: Winter Wishes

Zoya Polish Quad: Winter Wishes

$15, at Zoya

Photo: Zoya
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | L'Occitane Signature Advent Calendar

L'Occitane Signature Advent Calendar

$52, at L'Occitane

Photo: L'Occitane
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Miss A Makeup Lovers Holiday Gift Set

Miss A Makeup Lover Set

$20, at Miss A

 

Photo: Miss A
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Rituel de Fille Color Set: Rare Light Luminizer

Rituel de Fille Color Set: Rare Light Luminizer

$79, at Rituel de Fille

Photo: Rituel de Fille 
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Estee Lauder Jeweled Starfish Powder Compact

Estee Lauder Jeweled Starfish Powder Compact

$150, at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | evo hair the power of 3 Hydrate

evo hair the power of 3 Hydrate

$12, at evo hair

Photo: evo hair
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | NARS x Man Ray: Love Triangle Blush/Lipstick Set

NARS x Man Ray: Love Triangle Blush/Lipstick Set

$24, at Sephora

Photo: NARS
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Smith & Cult Soft Shock Eye Value Set

Smith & Cult Soft Shock Eye Value Set

$75, at Smith & Cult

Photo: Smith & Cult
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | ghd dry & style Nocturne Gift Set

ghd dry & style Nocturne Gift Set

$299, at ghd

Photo: ghd
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Kat Von D Lolita Obsession Collector's Edition 7-Piece Set

Kat Von D Lolita Obsession Collector's Edition 7-Piece Set

$104, at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Wander Beauty Eye-conic Set

Wander Beauty Eye-conic Set

$45, at Sephora

 

Photo: Wander Beauty
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Tocca Favorites

Tocca Favorites

$10, at Sephora

Photo: Tocca
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | NYX Meet the Metallics Lip Vault

NYX Meet the Metallics Lip Vault

$25, at NYX

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Fresh Best of Beauty Bundle

Fresh Best of Beauty Bundle

$50, at Sephora

Photo: Fresh
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Marc Jacobs Beauty Sex Kitten Limited Edition

Marc Jacobs Beauty Sex Kitten Limited Edition

$19, at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | Peter Thomas Roth Ready, Set, Drench! 

Peter Thomas Roth Ready, Set, Drench!

$52, at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | GLAMGLOW Let It Glow! Little Sexy Trio

GLAMGLOW Let It Glow! Little Sexy Trio

$39, at GLAMGLOW

Photo: GLAMGLOW
STYLECASTER | Holiday Beauty Sets | DryBar Winter Waves Holiday Bundle

DryBar Winter Waves Holiday Bundle

$299, at Sephora

Photo: DryBar

