31 Limited-Edition Holiday Sets for the Beauty Lover in Your Life

With just a few weeks left in December, we’ve officially entered “last-minute holiday shopping” territory. There are countless ways to treat a beauty-obsessed friend or family member, but when you’re low on time, a gift set is your safest bet. Per usual, some of our favorite brands, both high-end and budget-friendly, have created limited-edition bundles that cover the gamut of our hair, skin and makeup needs.
From beautifully decorated compacts to multi-masking trios and perfume samplers, the options are wide-ranging and in some cases, almost too pretty to wrap. Take your pick ahead.
Being 'I Don't Give a Sip' Tumbler & Bath Gift Set
$18, at Ulta
Being
Biossance Weightless Wonders
$18, at Biossance
Biossance
Cocokind Holiday Trio Set
$52.99, at Cocokind
Cocokind
Dyson Blown-A-Ouai Set
$399, at Sephora
Dyson
Too Faced Unicorn Makeup Set
$26, at Too Faced
Too Faced
Shiseido Super Glowing Collection
$122, at Shiseido
Shiseido
Skin Inc. Bundle of Glow Set
$65, at Skin Inc.
Skin Inc.
Zoya Polish Quad: Winter Wishes
$15, at Zoya
Zoya
L'Occitane Signature Advent Calendar
$52, at L'Occitane
L'Occitane
Miss A Makeup Lover Set
$20, at Miss A
Miss A
Estee Lauder Jeweled Starfish Powder Compact
$150, at Estee Lauder
Estee Lauder
evo hair the power of 3 Hydrate
$12, at evo hair
evo hair
NARS x Man Ray: Love Triangle Blush/Lipstick Set
$24, at Sephora
NARS
ghd dry & style Nocturne Gift Set
$299, at ghd
ghd
Kat Von D Lolita Obsession Collector's Edition 7-Piece Set
$104, at Kat Von D Beauty
Kat Von D Beauty
Wander Beauty Eye-conic Set
$45, at Sephora
Wander Beauty
NYX Meet the Metallics Lip Vault
$25, at NYX
NYX
Fresh Best of Beauty Bundle
$50, at Sephora
Fresh
Marc Jacobs Beauty
GLAMGLOW Let It Glow! Little Sexy Trio
$39, at GLAMGLOW
GLAMGLOW
DryBar Winter Waves Holiday Bundle
$299, at Sephora
DryBar