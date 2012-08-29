Mark Your Calendars: 6 Limited Edition Beauty Products Offered On Fashion’s Night Out

Get ready for Fashion’s Night Out on September 6th, one of the biggest shopping events of the year. The fourth annual event will be bigger and better than previous years with a night chock-full of exclusive performances, showings, and collection launches. Boutiques will celebrate by staying open later, offering snacks and drinks, and celebrity sightings. The FNO website has the ultimate guide to events happening that night in NYC and other participating cities, but it can be hard to navigate all the shops and boutiques even by searching by category and neighborhood. Here, we break down the limited edition beauty products and collaborations specifically for FNO that you do not want to miss.

MAC will have an exclusive performance by rapper Azealia Banks in celebration of her limited edition lipstick. Yung Rapunxel, a deep plum cream lipstick, will be available in MAC stores from September 6th to September 20th. Can’t make it? The event will air on the MAC Facebook page (facebook.com/maccosmetics) and the lipstick will be available for purchase online starting September 5th (through the 20th). (MAC Cosmetics, 506 Broadway)



Suno collaborated with Minx to bring a collection of floral and colorful striped nail strips to Saks Fifth Avenue. The six sets will be available for one night only. Oscar de la Renta will also be launching his new fragrance, Essential Luxuries, at Saks. (611 Fifth Avenue)

Chanel boutiques will have three sets of limited edition matching lip and nail duos in unique plum, intense pink, and refined beige. (15 East 57th St., 139 Spring St., 737 Madison Avenue)

NARS has an exclusive FNO collection only available the night of September 6. (413 Bleecker St.)

At Bare Escentuals you can preview bareMinerals new limited edition READY Eyeshadow 8.0-The Star Treatment. You’ll get a limited edition complimentary tote with any $50 purchase. (1140 Third Avenue)