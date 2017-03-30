You Can Now Dye Your Hair “Sext” Colored, Thanks to Lime Crime

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

You can now dye your hair “sext” colored, thanks to—who else—Lime Crime. [Teen Vogue]

Are these the worst jeans ever made? (Yes.) [Racked]

Kristen Bell, she of “Veronica Mars” fame, doesn’t GAF about what you think of her. [Bustle]

H&M is launching a new retail concept called Arket. [Elle]

Jennifer Aniston admitted that she doesn’t eat candy and I feel weird about it. [E! News]

Cara Delevingne said she’s about to shave her head. [USA Today]

Blac Chyna says that exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga are teaming up against her. [TMZ]