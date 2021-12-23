Lily Rose-Depp’s Perfect Nude Lip Is Going Viral on TikTok & Here’s How to DIY

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In the past few weeks, my TikTik For You Page has been filled with Lily Rose-Depp’s recent makeup looks, especially those created by Chanel makeup artist Nina Park. In fact, it’s Rose-Depp’s nude Chanel lipstick that TikTok can’t get enough of — and for good reason. The ’90s-style nude is so pretty and can be easily deepened or lightened to flatter every skin tone. And now, we know exactly how to do it.

Makeup artist Elizabeth Conte took to TikTok to give us the rundown on how she gets the French-American actor’s look at home. She picked up both of the Chanel products Park used on Rose-Depp: Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in 54 Boy ($40 at Chanel) and Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in 162 Nude Brun ($32 at Chanel). The first thing she noticed was that Rose-Depp’s lips look quite matte, even though the lipstick she’s holding has a high-shine finish. That made Conte think this look is mostly lip liner.

So, she lined her own lips with Nude Brun first and smudged the color with the pencil’s opposite brush end.

If you look at the second slide in Rose-Depp’s Instagram post, you can see her makeup artist is applying the lipstick mostly in the center of the lips and blending it all together. That most likely makes the overall effect look more matte. So, Conte did the same.

“What a very cool, nude ‘90s lip,” Conte says in her TikTok. “I feel like you need the lip pencil. I feel like it makes the who thing look 100 times better.” She loves that this combo is a “light neutral brown” instead of the usual rosy pinks that pop up everywhere. And for a deeper nude, try the dark rosy-mauve lipstick shade Lust.