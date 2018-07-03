Lily-Rose Depp Sits Front Row at Chanel Haute Couture in a Summery High Ponytail

If you’ve never seen a fairy princess in real life, stop what you’re doing. Right. This. Second. Lily-Rose Depp is about to change that.

Earlier this week, the starlet sat front row at Chanel’s Haute Couture Fashion Show in Paris with her mother, Vanessa Paradis, and actress Penélope Cruz. But, in all honesty, we’re surprised she didn’t hit the runway herself. She rocked a black-and-white Chanel dress straight from the Resort 2019 collection, complemented by a high ponytail, which literally rested right on top of her head.

Depp’s dewy, porcelain complexion and simple eye makeup truly allowed her long blonde locks to take center stage at the show. (Our apologies to the models on the runway.) She even used one of our favorite beauty hacks: wrapping a strand of hair around the base of her ponytail, so as to cover any unsightly hair ties or bobby pins.

Depp is a longtime fan of Chanel, and even accessorized with one of the brand’s more architectural bags on her July cover of Vogue Russia. We’re swooning.