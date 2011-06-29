Lily Donaldson Is Rosy And Gorgeous In Vogue Nippon

Model Lily Donaldson stars in August’s Vogue Nippon and looks rosy, naturally flushed and stunningly beautiful. The editorial, shot by Jem Mitchell and named Forbidden Kisses, showcases Donaldson coyly tossing her wavy hair and toeing the perfect line between innocent and irresistible.

Hairstylist Neil Moodie gave Donaldson soft waves to compliment the romantic pink and lacy outfits. For her makeup, makeup artist Lloyd Simmons used a mix of peaches, pinks and browns to complete the look. Her nails also ranged in shades of soft pinks to brighter pink hues, with my personal favorite shade in the opening imageif anyone has any guesses of the hue let me know, but I believe Illamasqua’s Purity is a close match.

What has your favorite beauty editorial been so far this summer?