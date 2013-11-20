Hair Crush: The Secret to Lily Collins’ Perfectly Textured Bob

I think we can all agree that Lily Collins has some of the best eyebrows in Hollywood. But lately her brows aren’t the only thing grabbing my attention. Her textured bob is absolutely flawless.

In the past six months, the actress chopped off her long locks, and although I’m partial to long hair, I think the cut was the perfect change for her. Not only does it make her look older, but it gives her more of an edge. (Maybe she wanted to reposition herself from cutesy Snow White to a badass in The Mortal Instruments. If so, well done.) Plus, the texture looks so natural, it gives her this carefree demeanor. This is the cut every girl dreams of. My roommate actually just got a similar one, and since her hair is naturally wavy, she literally doesn’t need to use any product to get those rough waves. But for the rest of us straight haired girls, we need a little help. We dug around to find out how Lily’s stylist Mara Roszak gets the texture, and it’s pretty simple.

To start, Roszak uses a one-inch curling iron for loose waves. To break up the pieces, she applies a dry shampoo all over the hair and then rubs a small amount of texture paste on the strands with her fingertips.

Another key to Lily’s perfect hair — that shine. To keep her hair healthy, she uses a deep conditioner at least once a week. After putting conditioner all over the hair, she covers it with a shower cap while in the shower, lets it steam for ten minutes and then rinses.

