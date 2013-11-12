StyleCaster
No Tan? No Problem! Lily Collins’ Makeup is Perfect for Winter

Shannon Farrell
by
Lily Collins

Photo: Getty Images

Why fight it? It’s the middle of November — our summer tans are officially gone. Instead of reaching for the bronzer, we’re embracing our pale complexions with the right makeup. One look we’re dying to copy: The dark berry lip and shimmer metallic eyeshadow Lily Collins wore last night. 

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff used the light taupe shade from the Lancôme Color Design 5 Shadow & Liner Palette in Sienna Sultry ($49, lancome-usa.com) to create a frosted look on both the lid and the lower lash line. For the dark lip, she applied Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Berry Noir ($30). And if you have a porcelain complexion like Lily’s, be sure to add a blush. Dubroff dabbed on Blush Subtil Palette in Ménage á Trois Flush ($42), a purple-y pink hue to complement her lip.

