StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: How to Get Lily Collins’ Red Lip, Guide to Using Facial Oil, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: How to Get Lily Collins’ Red Lip, Guide to Using Facial Oil, More

Augusta Falletta
by

lily collins makeup

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The guide to using facial oil we’ve all been looking for is here. [TBD]

2. If you’re constantly traveling, you need to know about these 13 beauty bars. [Racked]

3. Could Estee Lauder be buying Butter LONDON? [WWD]

4. A complete how-to for getting Lily Collins’ gorgeous red lip look. [Daily Makeover]

5. A 60 second party hairstyle? We’re in. [Refinery 29]

Image via Gary Busacca/Getty Images

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share