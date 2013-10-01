Lily Collins Lands Deal With Lancome

As if Lily Collins didn’t already have enough on her plate (what with the debut of “The Mortal Instruments” and sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week), the actress with the most famous set of bold brows has landed a new gig with Lancome. Today, the iconic brand announced that beginning in January 2014, Lily will be the newest Lancome Ambassadress.

MORE: Lily Collins’ Hairstylist: “I Know She Can Pull Off Anything”

Joining the ranks of Julia Roberts and Emma Watson, Lily’s first role as ambassadress will be to promote Lancome’s forthcoming color cosmetics collection, French Ballerine. If the behind the scenes shot of Lily above is any indication, we’re sure that the campaign will be absolutely picture perfect.

MORE: How to Get Lily Collins’ Gorgeous Hairstyle in 5 Minutes

Considering her on point red carpet appearances and the projects that she’s been working on, it’s about time the gorgeous girl landed a beauty campaign. We couldn’t be happier for Lily!

Courtesy Image