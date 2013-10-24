The Secret to Effortless Hair Stolen From Lily Collins

Lily Collins isn’t capable of looking bad. We’re practically taking bets on whether she’s ever had a bad hair day, and last night when she arrived at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event, her effortless hairstyle stole the show. No gimmick, no updo, just the sheer brilliance of hair that was perfectly tousled yet didn’t show signs of styling. Of course, she didn’t just get out of bed and walk into the event looking this gorgeous (even though you wouldn’t need to twist our arms too hard to believe so), and we wanted to get the scoop.

Lily’s hairstylist Mara Roszak walked us through the process to get Lily’s hair, and we clearly love the results. She began with damp hair, rough drying with Harry Josh Pro Tools blow dryer. Mara created waves in Lily’s hair by using a one-inch barrel curling iron, making natural, textured waves. To break up the style, Mara applied Serge Normant Meta Revive Dry Shampoo all over the hair. Then, she added a piece-y look by using Kevin Murphy Night Rider Matte Texture Paste by rubbing in her palms and running through the hair. She finished the style with Elnett Extra Hold Hairspray all over to hold the look all night.

Image via Jeff Vespa/WireImage