Lily Collins’ Perfect ’40s-Inspired Waves: Get The Look

It’s no secret that Lily Collins‘ beauty game has been killing it lately. Last night the actress stepped out at the Mexico City premiere of her new film, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, sporting a fuchsia statement lip and perfectly defined, vintage-inspired waves courtesy of her hair stylist Mara Roszak (@mararoszak). “Lily wore a gorgeous cut out dress that showed off her beautiful shape,” Roszak said. “It was a classic yet incredibly sexy look that inspired the 40’s brushed waves.” Here’s how Roszak created the actress’ hairstyle.

1. Roszak prepped Lily’s damp hair with mousse and rough dried.

2. “I then curled sections of her hair around a 3/4-inch barrel iron towards the face and pin curled. The key is to create the perfect ‘s’ wave in front of the face by manipulating it with a comb and pinning in place,” Roszak explained.

3. Roszak sprayed L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold ($14.99, lorealparisusa.com) over Collins’ set curls

4. “After allowing the hair to sit and cool down, I removed all the pins and brushed out the hair with a wide tooth comb, breaking up the waves and creating a softer look.”

What do you think of Lily Collins’ premiere look?

