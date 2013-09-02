Lily Collins’ Hairstylist: “I Know She Can Pull Off Anything”

If ever there were a star born in the right decade, the honor would go to Lily Collins. With the boldest of brows and porcelain skin, the girl was born with what it takes to be on trend in 2013. Besides her classic-meets-modern beauty, she’s on top of her acting game, too. Known for her roles in “The Blind Side” and “Mirror Mirror,” Lily’s latest movie, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Ashes” is set to be a hit among her fans. With a new movie debut comes a press tour, and with a press tour comes a hairstylist to keep Lily looking like the trend-setter that she is.

Unlike other celebrities like Miley Cyrus or Rihanna, Lily sticks to her haircut and color, but changes up the style with each event she attends, which is a big part of why we love the girl. After seeing a few of her looks on the red carpet, we needed details on Lily’s ever-evolving hairstyles. Turning to Lily’s hairstylist, Mara Roszak, we got the scoop on the inspiration behind the styles, trends for the next season and more. Read on below, then take a look at some of our favorite hairstyles on Lily in the slideshow above!

Beauty High: Lily’s been wearing a lot of ’60s style looks lately. Where do you get inspiration for her hairstyles?

Mara Roszak: Lily has such a classic beautiful face, along with an amazing style which makes it inspiring and exciting to create different hair looks on a regular basis. Depending on what she is wearing, I’ll get an overall feel for what I want to create, knowing she can pull off anything.

Where do you see the trends going for hair in the next season?

I think people are having a lot of fun with their hair, which is always something I’ve tried to push. I think we’re seeing new hair lengths, and overall bolder looks.

How can girls at home get Lily’s look from the “Mortal Instruments” premiere (above)?

Lily’s top and skirt for the Berlin premiere had a very classic silhouette which inspired me to create a sophisticated updo, with a nod to old Hollywood. I started by applying L’Oreal Elnett heat protect spray all over Lily’s damp hair along with Phytovolume Actif to her roots. Then I blew dry her hair off her face and set in velcro rollers for extra volume. Once the hair was set in the rollers for a few minutes, I sprayed L’Oreal Elnett strong hold hairspray all over, adding a bit of texture and hold to her hair. Because this style is all about the volume, I gently back combed thought the whole head, then smoothed over the top layer for a soft look. I pulled the hair loosely back into a low ponytail, then again back combed the pony to create cushion for the bun. With a bristle brush, I smoothed over the top of the ponytail, then tucked the ends under and pinned in place, creating a looped bun. I finished by spraying with hairspray for extra hold. I used a Jennifer Behr bow just above the chignon for a classic look.

What kind of hair maintenance does Lily do?

I always recommend using a deep conditioner at least once a week. I like putting conditioner on the hair, covering it with a shower cap while in the shower, and letting it steam for about 10 minutes, then rinsing.

What’s the best hair trick you’ve learned over the years?

Take risks and have fun with it. If you don’t try you’ll never know!