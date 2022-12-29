Watch Lily Collins’s Chop Her ‘Emily in Paris’ Bangs IRL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Emily anxiously cuts her bangs with scissors in the middle of the night in season 3 of Emily in Paris, a gasp could be heard around the world. We’ve all been there. But of course, Lily Collins was only faking cutting her own hair with some faux pieces and the magic of television. In reality, her hairstylist Gregory Russell cut the chic fringe that would become the talk of the first part of the season.

Collins shared a video of her getting the big chop on Instagram and TikTok. “Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself! Big thank you to the master @gregoryrussellhair for inducting me into my fringe era and starting Emily’s new hair journey…” she captioned the video. You can hear Collins say these are her first bangs, which is hard to believe considering she’s experimented with everything from a pixie cut to a curly bob.

In fact, Collins recently shared how much she craves switching up her hair. “I had a life change haircut when I was, I think, 26,” she told The New York Times. “I cut all my hair off — it was a pixie haircut — and I went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and people were like, ‘What happened?’” In another interview, she said she wanted to shed her long hair after finishing a role. This was in 2015 and if we remember correctly, she slayed that era.

It seems she’ll be keeping the blunt bangs around for a bit, as evident by her cute Christmas photo with her husband Charlie McDowell and their adorable dog.

In the wise words of Emily Cooper: “Sometimes people cut bangs when everything’s ok!”

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix. What are you waiting for?