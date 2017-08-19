The Complete (and Epic) Beauty Evolution of Lily Collins Since 2006

If anyone is interested in signing, we’re starting a petition to have a photograph of Lily Collins’ eyebrows on display at the Louvre. OK, but in all seriousness, Collins is just one of those people you could legitimately stare at all day—especially for the beauty-obsessed of the world, because with ridiculously on-point hair and makeup at every single red-carpet event she attends, she’s more or less our ultimate inspo.

If we had to pinpoint why Collins’s beauty style is so perfect, we’d chalk it up to the fact that the 28-year-old takes risks that feel doable. Sure, our hearts skip a beat when Lady Gaga shows up to an event with rainbow hair, but Collins takes a different approach. From wispy bangs to super-dark, bold lips, Collins makes true statements that we’re often ready to throw on and try ourselves (were we the only ones who copied her dark-brown lipstick post-2017 Met Gala?). And to prove it to you, we went through the actress’s entire portfolio of hair and makeup looks, beginning in 2006 and ending in 2017 for her entire beauty evolution. Click through for our favorites.