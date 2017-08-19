The Complete (and Epic) Beauty Evolution of Lily Collins Since 2006

If anyone is interested in signing, we’re starting a petition to have a photograph of Lily Collins’ eyebrows on display at the Louvre. OK, but in all seriousness, Collins is just one of those people you could legitimately stare at all day—especially for the beauty-obsessed of the world, because with ridiculously on-point hair and makeup at every single red-carpet event she attends, she’s more or less our ultimate inspo.
If we had to pinpoint why Collins’s beauty style is so perfect, we’d chalk it up to the fact that the 28-year-old takes risks that feel doable. Sure, our hearts skip a beat when Lady Gaga shows up to an event with rainbow hair, but Collins takes a different approach. From wispy bangs to super-dark, bold lips, Collins makes true statements that we’re often ready to throw on and try ourselves (were we the only ones who copied her dark-brown lipstick post-2017 Met Gala?). And to prove it to you, we went through the actress’s entire portfolio of hair and makeup looks, beginning in 2006 and ending in 2017 for her entire beauty evolution. Click through for our favorites.
September 2006
At the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party.
November 2007
At the Hollywood Bag Ladies Lupus Luncheon.
October 2008
At Spring 2009 Fashion Week.
October 2009
At the 2009 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Event.
March 2010
At the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
January 2011
At the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards.
September 2011
At the “Abduction” Los Angele premiere.
March 2012
At the premiere of “Mirror Mirror."
November 2012
At the British Fashion Awards.
May 2013
August 2013
At the 2013 Teen Choice Awards.
October 2014
At the 9th annual Rome Film Festival.
June 2015
At the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival.
October 2015
At the 2015 British Academy Britannia Awards.
February 2016
At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
June 2016
At the Sony Pictures Television Social Soiree.
November 2016
At the 2nd annual StyleMakers Awards.
May 2017
May 2017
At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
June 2017
At the New York premiere of “Okja."
