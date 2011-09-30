Lily Cole’s Curls are Lustworthy in Bazaar Turkey

Do you remember the good ‘ol hair trend of the ’90s? As in, all we cared about was having stick straight hair. If a single strand of hair curled, crinkled or creased, our entire style was ruined. Now, all we want is bedhead, messy and disheveled hair that looks like we were no where near a straightening iron.

This is probably why we love Lily Cole’s gorgeous, fluffy ringlets so much in the Harper’s Bazaar Turkey editorial from October 2011. It’s not just that her red hair is amazing. No, it’s the fact that her hair has bounce. Volume. Life!

Styled by Deycke Heidron and makeup by Hung Vanngo, we should also note the mirror-like silver polish that Cole sports in the shots. Alright ladies, this editorial sums it up: Fall 2011 is about embracing your natural texture and metallics. Do you love it?