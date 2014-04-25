Lily Aldridge is the New Face of Proactiv

As a model, designer, wife, and mother, you could say that Lily Aldridge has a few things going on. Now she’s added yet another title to her roster: The Sports Illustrated cover star has just announced her new gig as the face of Proactiv+.

While celebrities like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Adam Levine, and most recently, Olivia Munn were already insta-recognizable before signing with Proactiv, Lily’s latest venture is a big coup for her as a model—though she’s walked five Victoria’s Secret shows, she usually flies under the radar in Nashville, Tennessee, where she lives with her two-year-old daughter and husband Caleb Followill, the frontman of Kings of Leon.

Lily told Elle of her partnership with Proactiv+, “It’s something I’ve been using off-and-on since I was a teenager. Proactiv+ is a new formula that’s more about maintaining good skin.” It’s not just for acne and breakouts anymore—she added, “The moisturizer makes your skin healthy and beautiful. It’s evolved into a product that I would use now.”

Thanks to Proactiv, we’re about to see a lot more of Lily’s pretty face—as opposed to her butt, which was the star of this year’s 50th anniversary Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Read more: Olivia Munn is the Newest Proactiv Celebrity Spokesperson