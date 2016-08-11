Try Lily Aldridge’s Takeout Salad Next Time You Order Lunch

It should come as no surprise to you that Lily Aldridge, wife to Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill, listens to rock music when she works out—even though her preferred style of exercise is Ballet Beautiful. The Victoria’s Secret model told us this while sharing her complete food and fitness routine, including the exact meals she has for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; the light salad combination she orders online; where she goes for a healthy (ish) meal in New York; and how often she works out. Keep scrolling to learn all about (and, inevitably, copy) Aldridge’s food and fitness diary.

For breakfast I had:

I scramble a couple of eggs, and sometimes I might add a little bit of avocado on the side.

For lunch I had:

I ordered a salad for lunch today from Sweetgreen. I ordered the Spicy Sabzi (380 calories), which is a little bit spicy and I think there’s tofu and chili, beets, carrot, broccoli, quinoa, and greens—it’s delicious.

For dinner I had:

Simple fish with lots of roasted vegetables.

My favorite healthy restaurant is:

I love ABC Kitchen in New York, it’s delicious. What I decide to order really depends—if I’m being healthy, I’ll have a salmon salad which is super delicious, and if I’m not being healthy, I’ll basically order everything else on the menu.

My go-to healthy drink is:

I love just a simple green juice with ginger and lots of healthy vegetables.

My favorite healthy snack is:

I love those Lara Bars. The cherry pie flavor is my favorite.

My go-to smoothie recipe is:

Protein powder, almond milk, blueberries, and then different kinds of powders like spirulina and other green powders to get it all in there.

My favorite workout is:

Ballet Beautiful. I do [it] three to six times every week depending on the time of year.

My guilty pleasure food is:

I love a cup of English breakfast tea with a scone and clotted cream.

My signature healthy dish is:

I love making roast chicken from Gwyneth Paltrow‘s cookbook. It’s very delicious and very clean.

The health trend I just can’t get behind is:

There was a cookie diet at one point that I thought was weird and not healthy! I thought, “That doesn’t sound healthy at all!”

The best part about my job is:

My friends.

I start an average day by:

Kissing my daughter.

My favorite activewear brand is:

Victoria’s Secret Sport.



The activewear trend I’m wearing right now is:

I love the really high-waisted leggings with the classic sports bra. I think it’s really cool and it’s what I wear to work out, on the street, everywhere.

My summer health tip is:

Enjoy life and don’t worry.

The music you’ll find on my workout playlist includes:

I love Arcade Fire, Rolling Stones, and rock ‘n’ roll when I work out.