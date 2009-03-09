LiLo Launches Self-Tanner

Our favorite actress/professional party girl, Lindsay Lohan, proved to the world she has some serious retail chops last September when she launched her leggings line 6126.

What’s next for LiLo? According to WWD, the starlet is launching a line of self-tanners with tanning expert Lorit Simon. The line is called Sevin Nyne and adopts Simon’s special formula for at-home application.

Sevin Nyne avoids the harsh chemicals of other self-tanning products by using caramels for color, a sugar coconut base, and extracts chardonnay and gogi berries.

The self-tanner choice may seem like it comes out of left field, but Lohan found success with her legging line last year after many questioned that choice.

Look for the product to hit sephora.com on April 15 and stores on May 1. We have a sneaking suspicion she has something good on her hands here too.