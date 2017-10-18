Lili Reinhart Uses These Products to Conceal Under Eye Circles

The second season of “Riverdale” continues tonight and if you’re anything like us, you’ll be up late, trolling Reddit for new theories and fan insight. We’re still wondering if Betty and Jughead are really planning to break up—especially after his father was just shot (Sorry, spoiler!).

You may wake up regretting that 3AM bedtime, but thankfully, one of the show’s stars has come to the skin struggle rescue. In a recent interview with Coveteur, Lili Reinhart, who plays supportive, sweet Betty, revealed her go-to combo for concealing IRL under eye circles.

“Right now, it’s my Bobbi Brown concealer and my Smashbox under eye primer,” she shared. “For some reason I have the darkest circles under my eyes, and this primer is like magic for me. I don’t know why I always look tired, and that’s what does it for me—the Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer.”

If you’ve been using an under-eye primer, or the idea of priming hasn’t even crossed your mind, this quick tip just might be your saving grace.