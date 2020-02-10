Lili Reinhart Likes To Look Like Herself—and Considers Her Mom Her ‘Anxiety Hotline’

Once considered a taboo subject, therapy has made its way into the mainstream. Flip a magazine or ear-hustle the nearest convo and you’ll find that everyone is doing it, thinking about doing it or talking about how it changed their lives for the better. Some of us are taught that talking about our feelings is positive, but therapy takes that to the extreme with a co-pay to match (unfortunately) and plenty of lessons (fortunately) along the way. As someone who has been in therapy for years, I believe the hype is long overdue. To that same point, I sometimes fear we’ve redefined therapy as a quick fix instead of a process that isn’t necessarily linear or tied to a deadline. So when someone like actress Lili Reinhart speaks unabashedly about her love of therapy, it’s more surprising than it should be.

Recently crowned the ambassador for COVERGIRL’s Clean Fresh collection, Reinhart doesn’t hide behind a makeup beat and is willing to admit that she doesn’t have it all together. In other words, she’s keeping it real. “I think this is one thing that I’m not nervous about,” Reinhart tells StyleCaster about her COVERGIRL partnership. “I wasn’t promoting a line that, you know, wanted me to plaster my face with a bunch of makeup and not be real or authentic to myself.” That includes a fierce dedication to minimalism and learning what it means to put yourself first, minus the guilt trip.

Ahead, Reinhart delves into both the easy, breezy and not-so-easy-breezy parts of embracing self-love as a journey instead of a destination.

StyleCaster: What’s your favorite product from COVERGIRL’s Clean Fresh Collection?

Lili Reinhart: I really do love the Clean Fresh Skin Milk ($13.49). My big thing is having skin that you can actually see underneath makeup. I don’t like to cake makeup on and not see skin texture. I use foundation as a way of just evening out my skin tone more than anything else. This foundation is really lightweight, which I enjoy because I like to have my freckles come through. And it’s still very dewy and glowy.

SC: So is it safe to say your makeup style is minimal?

LR: Sometimes on the carpet, I’ll do something a little bit more dramatic. But mainly, I’m very minimal. I make sure you can see my skin. I like to be fresh-faced and very clean. I don’t like to have too much of anything, to be honest. You’ll never see me with strip lashes or heavy contour. I like to look like myself.

SC: What’s the everyday makeup look that gives you an “I love me” moment before you walk out the door?

LR: I really have fallen in love with the COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Mascara ($7.94). That’s something that I genuinely love. I use it pretty much every day. I’m kind of focused on lashes, brows and concealer. Those are the three main things. I use this soft blonde COVERGIRL brow pencil ($4.19), then I use my mascara and I’ll just put concealer under my eyes, maybe around my nose and T-zone. I’m quite lazy when it comes to my everyday routine. I sort of just want to wake up and go so I keep it simple and quick. But that’s what makes me feel honestly the best; when I feel very fresh and natural.

“ Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom in order to realize that you need to love yourself. ”

SC: Beyond your beauty routine, do you think you understand what self-love should look and feel like?

LR: I’m still trying to figure that out. I think I’m at a place in my life where I haven’t necessarily prioritized that. It took me kind of going home for the holidays and being around my family and realizing how much I missed them. That made me realize I may have been neglecting myself a little bit. And it’s easy to when you work so many hours a week and are constantly traveling. It’s easy to lose yourself a little bit.

I would think self-love is a matter of giving yourself a break and sort of allowing yourself to take time to breathe. Like when you really feel like you’re too stressed out or you can’t handle something, it’s OK to say that you’re not OK. There’s a lot of growth that can come from having those moments. I think that takes a lot of strength. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom in order to realize that you need to love yourself because it’s a very easy thing to forget.

SC: How are you prioritizing that growth when you can’t be near loved ones?

LR: I see a therapist and it’s not something that I’ve ever been ashamed of. It’s only going to help me grow and learn about myself. I’ve never had a therapy session that I’ve regretted. I’ve always come out on the other side feeling better and happier and more in touch with myself. So I think self-love is a matter of giving yourself just as much attention and time as you would anything else.

“ I’ve never had a therapy session that I’ve regretted. ”

SC: What’s been the most surprising thing you’ve learned in therapy about yourself or just the process itself?

LR: I feel like I put the pieces together when I’m just talking about them out loud. I’m able to get all my feelings and all my words out in front of me. It’s easy to solve your problems or feel less stressed out when you are able to visualize.

I’ve learned that I put a lot of pressure on myself and don’t often prioritize my own feelings or my own mental health. I guess I carry a lot more stress than I like to admit. And so therapy is always a nice reminder of me. Even if it’s for an hour a day, just to kind of focus my attention on myself, then that’s OK to do. It’s not selfish. It’s necessary.

SC: Besides your therapist, who else is supporting the “me” work you’re doing?

LR: I think because I work in Vancouver for nine months out of the year, when I come to L.A.—even if it’s for work—I always prioritize seeing my friends because my closest friends live here. So it’s sort of a little bit of a break from my work world when I connect with the people who are most important to me. My friends definitely keep me sane and grounded. Also, I’m constantly talking to my mom. She’s my anxiety hotline. I constantly turn to her whenever I’m feeling anxious or depressed or need someone. She’s definitely my rock.

