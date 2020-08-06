Lili Reinhart Just Gave Us a Peek Into Her Luxe Skin Care Routine

CoverGirl Lili Reinhart knows about beauty. She’s not afraid to show a breakout on Instagram and she’s been honest about her skin struggles. That’s why, when Reinhart shares her skin care routine, we listen. She’s worked hard on her skin and it shows—she glows. But just like all of us, she’s stuck on safer-at-home orders and is sure to be just as stressed, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Not to mention all that mascne.

Earlier this week, the Riverdale star posted her current skin care routine to her Instagram stories, giving us a look inside her bathroom. “Shoutout to some of my faves getting me through these days,” she wrote. Though she’s a brand ambassador for an affordable company, Reinhart’s taste is skin care is pretty pricey. All of these products retail for more than $400.

Even though they cost a pretty penny, these are all excellent products seriously worth the money if you’re in the market. In fact, a few of them are in my skin care routine, too. They’re gentle and safe for all skin types, especially Reinhart’s acne-prone skin. Plus, they’re all available for purchase if you’re in the mood to spend, that is. Check them all out, below.

Augustinus Bader The Cream

I can’t tell in the photo if Reinhart is using The Cream or The Rich Cream, but knowing her acne-prone skin, I’m going to guess the former. The Cream is an iconic product from Augustinus Bader, using the brand’s patented TFC8 technology to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Alumier MD Purifying Gel Cleanser

This pH balancing face wash is great for oily and combination skin types. You can only get it through a medical professional.

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

This body oil isn’t cheap, but if you have dull or dry skin, it’s basically magic. It delivers max antioxidant hydration and is full of vitamins, ceramides and lipids for glowy, firm skin.

Renée Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion

I’ve gushed about this sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer before. It targets dry spots with hydration that doesn’t clog the pores.

Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer

This steamer comes in handy when you can’t see a facialist. This one works to detoxify, clarify and hydrate the skin in just a few minutes.